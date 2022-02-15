Superior Court of California to restore full public access

Vaccinated individuals won't be required to wear face masks

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Superior Court of California is set to restore full public access to its offices starting February 16.

This news comes as COVID-19 cases have been decreasing in the Imperial Valley and a mask mandate will be lifted.

Employees and the public who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear facemasks but unvaccinated individuals should wear masks at all times.

Safety protocols and Coronavirus screenings will still be at court entrances.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged for the Civil Clerk's office, Access Center and Law Library.

Appointments can be made on the Court's website: https://www.imperial.courts.ca.gov/onlineservices/appointments.