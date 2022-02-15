Skip to Content
Imperial Valley native nominated to serve as first Latina on California Supreme Court

Office of the Governor of California

Other representatives celebrate new Justice's nomination

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Justice Patricia Guerrero is a native from the Imperial Valley and has been nominated to serve on the California Supreme Court.

Several congressmen and other government officials made statements congratulating Justice Guerrero's nomination.

Representative Juan Vargas (CA-51) released a statement commending the Justice on her historic nomination.

"Her journey from Imperial Valley to Stanford Law School, to her historic nomination today, is nothing short of inspirational. I have long advocated for more diversity on the bench, and believe it is past time for a Latina to serve on our state’s highest court," said Rep. Vargas."

Rep. Raul Ruiz (CA-36) is part of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and expands his celebrations towards California Governor Gavin Newsom for nominating Justice Guerrero.

“Justice Guerrero is a Latina trailblazer with an extensive career that makes her exceptionally qualified for this historic nomination. Throughout her career, Justice Guerrero has served as an appellate justice, trial court judge, and partner at a major law firm, all while serving the immigrant community through countless hours of pro-bono immigration work," expressed Rep. Ruiz.

