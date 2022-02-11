Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation donates to AWC’s Andale’s Food Pantry

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) — A grant of $1,000 was made to Andale's Food Pantry from Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation to aid Arizona Western College (AWC) student needs.

Shara Skinner, Coordinator of Student Leadership and Activities said she was reached out to by Martha Sanchez, Senior Supervisor for Sodexo last fall encouraging the pantry to apply for the grant.

Skinner says the new funds will be the most help in filling the shelves when supplies run low.

The effort to help students doesn't stop there.

AWC faculty and staff got ahead in collecting items for the pantry by hosting a donation drive through the Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade from local RV parks.

The drive was led by AWC Director of Emergency Medical Services Joseph Waterford.

“These are just a few examples of how the AWC community comes together and utilizes community organizations they are a part of in an effort to make a positive change during times of need,” said Skinner. “No matter what the problem, we can count on our staff, faculty, and students to find a solution and work together for the greater good.”

The Andale's Food Pantry was created in 2019 as part of the AWC Innovation Fund.

Students enrolled at AWC can receive non-perishable food items and basic necessities through Andale’s Food Pantry.

The services offered by the pantry are designed to cater to the direct needs of students and their families.

“Andale’s Pantry serves many students in need, and with our valued partnerships we are able to make a huge impact not only with our students but with their families as well,” said AWC student Karla Vera.

If you'd like to donate, Andale's Food Pantry requests:

• Nonperishable canned/boxed food

• Clothes

• Baby items

• New blankets

• Unused toiletries

These items can be dropped off at the Campus Life or AWC Foundation offices, both located in the 3C Building of the AWC Yuma Campus on 2020 South Avenue 8E.

AWC also has a Hot Meal Program where donations are used to buy students one meal a week inside the cafeteria.

Those who are interested in donating can also do so monetarily for students utilizing the Hot Meal Program.

For more information on donations or how you can donate, visit the site here.

Andale’s Food Pantry is located in the Educational Services (ES) Building in Room 101 at the AWC Yuma Campus and has limited hours throughout the semester.

AWC says students can set up an appointment to visit the pantry by applying for services online or by awcfoodpantry@azwestern.edu for more information.