Universal health care bill fails to pass in California

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The bill that would have created the nation’s only government-funded universal health care system died in the California Assembly on Monday night.

It was previously stated that the bill had to pass by midnight on to have a chance at becoming law this year.

Democrats needed 41 votes for that to happen, a threshold that did not seem impossible given that they control 56 of the 80 seats in the state Assembly and universal health care has long been a priority for the party.

But, intense lobbying from business groups put pressure on more moderate Democrats, who face tough reelection campaigns this year in newly-redrawn districts.

While other nations have adopted such systems, it’s been impossible to establish in the United States so far.

The biggest hurdle being cost, as a proposal for universal health care in California estimated it would cost $356 billion a year.