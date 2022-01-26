Skip to Content
Nancy Pelosi running for re-election for her seat in Congress

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a big announcement on Tuesday.

In a video message posted to her Twitter account, Pelosi said she's decided to run for re-election for her seat in Congress.

The California Democrat said in her Tweet "we have made progress but more needs to be done."

The 81-year-old did not announce whether she will run for Speaker for another term.

She had promised in 2018 that this term would be her last in the position.

Pelosi has represented California's 12th district for more than 30 years.

She made history in 2007 when she became the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House.

