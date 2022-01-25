Cocaine found underneath vehicle at Highway 86 checkpoint

Thousands of dollars worth of cocaine found hidden under engine

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, Border Patrol agents arrested a permanent resident who attempted to smuggle cocaine through a checkpoint.

At about 5:32 p.m., agents inspected a Ford F-150 as it approached secondary inspection at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

A K-9 team pointed towards the vehicle's dashboard which lead agents to look at the engine where they found two brown and yellow packages.

The packages tested positive for about 5.3 pounds of cocaine and had a street value of over $70,000.