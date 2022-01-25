Skip to Content
Biden calls reporter a ‘son of a b—‘ during inflation news conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - During the news conference, a reporter asked a question addressing the issues of inflation. 

President Joe Biden responded with a derogatory saying without knowing his microphone was on. 

“That's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a [censored beep]," President Biden said.

This was Biden's response to Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who asked Biden, “Would you take a question on inflation—do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms.”

