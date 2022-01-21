Locals catching COVID-19 multiple times

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vaccinated or not, testing positive for COVID-19 twice, maybe three times is becoming more common. It's debunking what many people thought was true - if you catch COVID-19 it would protect you from getting it again.

This doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

“It's like the common cold. You can almost be guaranteed that one of these Winters' you will get a cold and the cold could be from the same virus you had been exposed to in the past, got sick from before.”

Dr. Bharat Magu with Yuma Regional Medical Center explains why we need to focus on how the virus continues to mutate over time.

“Especially as the new variants arise, the previous immune responses will become less effective in combating the virus,” Dr. Magu said.

Medical staff on the frontlines are contracting the virus now more than ever. Dr. Magu tells News 11, some have experienced COVID multiple times.

Many locals also chimed in on our KYMA News 11 Facebook page about their repeat diagnoses.

The question is how fast can reinfection occur?

