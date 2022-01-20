District One Health Services meet high demand for rapid COVID-19 testing

Rapid testing given to students and staff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The District One Health Services Team recently stated how they were able to fulfill the high demands made for rapid COVID-19 testing.

Demand for tests were at a high amount after the 2021 holiday season, though a lot of help was received from local schools.

District One Superintendent James Sheldahl said, “The District One community is very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of caring professionals serving our kids and our community.”

Rapid tests were offered to staff and students this month, allowing tests to be conducted during regular hours.