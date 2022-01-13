Man arrested, accused of aggravated assault and armed Robbery

Man misses court hearing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Today, United States Marshals arrested a man who was accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

James Christopher Brazil is facing charges for forced entry into a home and holding a woman hostage, say Arizona Marshals.

Marshals add Brazil was with two other suspects and held the woman at gunpoint while also having her bound with zip ties.

The suspects demanded money then fled the scene with the victim's vehicles and other valuables.

Brazil was later found during investigations by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at his home, then was released on bond.

He was arrested shortly after missing his court hearing.