California assault weapon owners face registration deadline

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Starting Thursday in California, gun owners are getting a second chance to register and keep a type of firearm that is now illegal to buy under the state’s expanded definition of assault weapons.

The registration period is for those who legally bought so-called bullet-button assault weapons, which allow users to rapidly exchange ammunition magazines by using a small tool or the tip of a bullet.

California lawmakers outlawed weapons with that feature in 2016, but those who bought them before the law took effect on January 1st, 2017 are still allowed to own them if they register the weapons with the state.

It’s the second time the state has opened a registration window, after critics said it botched the first try in 2018.

The new registration window will run from 9 a.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. April 12th.