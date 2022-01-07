Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 8:20 AM

Virus-related ER visits in Arizona up as more seek tests

(KYMA, KECY/AP News) - Virus-related emergency room visits have set a pandemic record in Arizona, where hospitals are crowded and cases are up even though deaths from Covid-19 have gone down a bit.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Thursday on its daily dashboard there were over 2,300 Covid-19-related er visits Wednesday, up from just over 1,400 on December 27.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new daily deaths dropped during the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily new cases more than doubled during the same period.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

AP News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content