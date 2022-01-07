Virus-related ER visits in Arizona up as more seek tests

(KYMA, KECY/AP News) - Virus-related emergency room visits have set a pandemic record in Arizona, where hospitals are crowded and cases are up even though deaths from Covid-19 have gone down a bit.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Thursday on its daily dashboard there were over 2,300 Covid-19-related er visits Wednesday, up from just over 1,400 on December 27.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new daily deaths dropped during the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily new cases more than doubled during the same period.