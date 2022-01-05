SDSU Imperial Valley to begin temporary virtual classes

Safety guidelines to follow virtual instruction

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University has announced virtual classes to begin on January 19 through February 4.

This news comes from concern over the recent spike in Omicron infections.

“Our chief concern is to ensure the health and safety of our campus and the Imperial Valley,” SDSU Imperial Valley interim CAO and Dean Mark Wheeler said. “The precautionary period of virtual instruction is prudent based on the best available scientific evidence and the expert advice of our Imperial County Public Health Department.”

In-person learning is scheduled to return on Monday, February 7 but guidelines will be in place to keep those safe from COVID-19.

A holiday spike of infections was expected and campuses around California have taken to install as many safety protocols as possible.

Limited staff will available in the first two weeks of virtual learning and students who are eligible for a booster shot will be required to have it on file.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty and administration are of paramount importance,” Wheeler stated. “By starting the semester in the virtual space, we can ensure a safe, successful beginning to the new (and otherwise inperson) spring semester," said Dean Wheeler.