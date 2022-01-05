Gun manufacturers could be sued for deadly shootings, as proposed by California democrats

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some California democratic lawmakers want to make it easier for people to sue gun companies for liability in shootings that cause injuries or deaths.

This is a move aimed at getting around a U.S. law that prevents such lawsuits and allows the industry to act recklessly.

Critics call the bill an illegal overreach. They say its true purpose was to force gun manufacturers out of business.

In general, when someone is injured or killed by gunfire it’s very hard for the victim or their family to hold the gun manufacturer or dealer responsible by suing them and making them pay for damages, which advocacy groups say is unique to the gun industry.

This U.S. law that the state is pursuing does permit some types of liability lawsuits.

Last year, New York approved a first-in-the-nation law declaring such violations a “public nuisance,” opening up gun-makers to lawsuits.