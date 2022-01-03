Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:53 AM

Missing man found safe near Flagstaff, according to YCSO

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) says a missing man has been found safe.

33-year-old Ryan Scott Barrett was reported missing on Wednesday after his family hadn't heard from him in a month.

RELATED: YCSO asks for public’s helping finding missing man

Barrett suffers from mental illness and was no longer answering his phone.

The Flagstaff Police Department found him in the area and notified authorities and the family, according to YCSO.

Barrett was found in good health.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content