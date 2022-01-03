Missing man found safe near Flagstaff, according to YCSO

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) says a missing man has been found safe.

33-year-old Ryan Scott Barrett was reported missing on Wednesday after his family hadn't heard from him in a month.

Barrett suffers from mental illness and was no longer answering his phone.

The Flagstaff Police Department found him in the area and notified authorities and the family, according to YCSO.

Barrett was found in good health.