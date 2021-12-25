Christmas Day shooting in Yuma off of 12th Street and 14th Avenue

Case still under investigation, no suspect information

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a Christmas Day shooting which sent a man to the hospital.

Lieutenant Robert Wright says it began shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday when the department received a call about shots fired in the apartments off of 12th Street and 14th Avenue.

Officers report finding a man with gunshot wounds. Emergency crews transported him to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police say they discovered numerous casings lying around, as well as property damage at the scene.

Investigators confirm there is currently not any suspect information.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.