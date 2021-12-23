Federal response team expected to arrive in Yuma soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A team of 10 paramedics is heading to Yuma County to assist Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) as nurses experience a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

A Yuma Regional spokesperson tells News 11, there isn't a confirmed time on when they'll be here but will begin onboarding the personnel immediately upon arrival.

On Tuesday, YRMC said they would be arriving within 24 to 48 hours. This, after President Joe Biden, announced emergency response teams will be heading to six states, including Arizona.

As of Thursday morning, YRMC is reporting a total of 76 people hospitalized. 20 of the patients are in COVID intensive care.

Within the next two weeks, the hospital will also receive up to 14 nurses. This will ease some of the strain on the already overwhelmed nursing staff.

“Now paramedics cannot take patients by themselves obviously, they will be assisting nurses. The nursing ratio has to be maintained in a very short number to maintain the safety of the patients, although we stretch that during the period of emergencies, but these paramedics will definitely assist to expand that," said Dr. Magu, chief medical officer for YRMC.

"We should be able to accommodate at least five to six more ICU patients once they're fully incorporated into the system,” he added.

Stay with News 11 and KYMA.com to be the first to know when the additional medical personnel will arrive.