Increasing border activity at Morelos Dam leads to aggravated assault

Possible shooter(s) on the run, case currently under investigation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating shots fired at a person taking pictures of undocumented immigrants at the Morelos Dam.

Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak reveals the victim was photographing border activity around 11 a.m. Sunday on Levee Road and County 8th ½ Street.

Deputies say that's when two individuals parked an unknown black SUV on the Mexican side of the Colorado River. The two people then exited the car, walked closer to the victim and fired two shots.

According to the YCSO, Border Patrol agents responded to the scene first as the apparent shooter(s) got back in the SUV and drove off.

Pavlak confirms the victim was not injured, and deputies are currently investigating this aggravated assault.

She adds that the current border crisis has led to an influx of unknown individuals in the area. These newcomers may be traveling with smugglers and/or other unidentified criminals.

The YCSO wants the public to stay aware of their surroundings, even when in isolated areas. Please call 911 immediately if you find yourself in danger.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Locals may also visit their website at to submit an anonymous tip.