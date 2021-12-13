Shots fired during Vicente Fernández memorial in Hollywood, one in custody

Police currently investigating

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A man is now in custody after firing multiple shots during a memorial gathering in Hollywood to honor Vicente Fernández.

The incident occurred near Fernández's Hollywood star on Sunday, December 12, and Los Angeles Police Department police say the man fired a handgun into the air from the upper-story of an apartment about two blocks east of Vine Street.

At least one bullet shattered a nearby glass door but it was not clear if shots were intentionally aimed at the crowd.

LAPD officers took the man into custody at around 8 p.m. and are investigating a motive.

No injuries were reported.