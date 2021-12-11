Los Angeles Unified School District may push back vaccine mandates

Nearly 15% of students have yet to be vaccinated

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students could get an extension when it comes to receiving their vaccinations.

According to the district, it set a deadline of Monday, January 10, 2022, for students to be fully vaccinated or transition to online learning.

However, LAUSD administration announced Friday it will consider pushing the deadline to fall of next year.

They say their main reason is because there are more than 30,000 students 12 and older who are not fully vaccinated and would not be allowed in the classroom.

The district said in a statement:

Los Angeles Unified applauds the 86.52% of students aged 12 and older and their families who are in compliance with the vaccine mandate, and the many other families who are still in the process of adding their vaccine records to the system. This is a major milestone, and theres still more time to get vaccinated!

This change also affects LAUSD district's COVID-19 testing policy.

They'll require baseline and weekly testing of all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, through the month of January.

Then in February, only students without proof of vaccination will be required to test regularly.

District officials say the delay will allow more time, supporting families who have not had access to vaccines or who need more information to make an informed decision.

The Board of Education is set to make a final decision on delaying the vaccine mandate deadline at its upcoming board meeting.