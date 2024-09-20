Warming temperatures for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy conditions continue to impact the area again today.

Winds gusts will range between 20-25 MPH through the evening with gustier winds to the west.

Our current lower pressure system that brought in the fantastic weather all week is continuing to weaken, which will allow a warming and drying trend to move this weekend.

We are in for a quiet, sunny, and warm weekend ahead with high temperatures staying in the 90s through Saturday.

To start the fall season, temperatures warm back to the triple-digits with above-normal highs for most of next week.

The first day of the fall season kicks off this Sunday September 22nd at 5:43 a.m.

The Fall Equinox is when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. The word "equinox" comes from the Latin words "aequalis" and "nox," meaning "equal night."

For us, this means we have slightly cooler temperatures, later sunrises, and earlier sunsets.