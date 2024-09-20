Skip to Content
News

Warming temperatures for the weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:25 PM
Published 3:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezy conditions continue to impact the area again today.

Winds gusts will range between 20-25 MPH through the evening with gustier winds to the west.

Our current lower pressure system that brought in the fantastic weather all week is continuing to weaken, which will allow a warming and drying trend to move this weekend.

We are in for a quiet, sunny, and warm weekend ahead with high temperatures staying in the 90s through Saturday.

To start the fall season, temperatures warm back to the triple-digits with above-normal highs for most of next week.

The first day of the fall season kicks off this Sunday September 22nd at 5:43 a.m.

The Fall Equinox is when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. The word "equinox" comes from the Latin words "aequalis" and "nox," meaning "equal night."

For us, this means we have slightly cooler temperatures, later sunrises, and earlier sunsets.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content