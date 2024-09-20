Skip to Content
Local Teen competes in Miss Arizona Latina Pageant

Ivette cano zamora
By
Updated
today at 12:13 PM
Published 11:58 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sandra Felix completed in Miss Arizona Latina Pageant representing San Luis, Arizona was placed as 2nd Runner up. She says she was honored to be able to represent not just San Luis, but Yuma County as a whole.

Felix also added that this was not her first pageant as she previously competed in the local pageant, Miss San Luis Arizona but unfortunately did not place.

She also wants to be able to thank all of her sponsors:

  • Velvet Vestidos de renta
  • LRC Construccion Comercial
  • Realty ONE Group
  • Birrieria Mannings
  • Tacos Aguilar
  • Tax service accounts ruiz LLC
  • Bodega kitchen and bar
  • Comite bienestar INC
  • SLAZ michelada mix
  • Victoria makeup
  • A & F Home Builders LLC
Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

