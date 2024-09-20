Local Teen competes in Miss Arizona Latina Pageant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sandra Felix completed in Miss Arizona Latina Pageant representing San Luis, Arizona was placed as 2nd Runner up. She says she was honored to be able to represent not just San Luis, but Yuma County as a whole.

Felix also added that this was not her first pageant as she previously competed in the local pageant, Miss San Luis Arizona but unfortunately did not place.

She also wants to be able to thank all of her sponsors: