Two drivers injured after head-on collision on Interstate-8

Jalen Fong
By ,
New
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:51 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two drivers were injured after a head-on crash on I-8 Friday morning.

A subcompact SUV and a pickup were both destroyed from the impact.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it happened around 6:40 a.m. just past Gordon's Well Road.

The SUV driver crossed over the median and hit the pickup truck head-on.

The 70-year-old woman driving the SUV was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with major injuries.

The 28-year-old man driving the truck was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

CHP gives some advice for those on the road.

"In all instances when you're operating a motor vehicle in California or anywhere, it's very important not to be distracted. So, you have to keep that high visual horizon and make sure you're observing your surroundings and the vehicles in front of you that might create a distraction," says Officer Joel Hilfiker with CHP.

Both victims were responsive.

No word as to why the driver crossed the median.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

