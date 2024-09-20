Imperial County seeking workers for 2024 election

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Registrar of Voters is looking for workers for the 2024 election.

The Registrar is seeking election workers, poll workers and inspectors for the election taking place Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Poll workers will receive $130 per day and inspectors will receive $145 per day.

The criteria is as follows:

Be a registered voter in California

Be a legal permanent resident of the United States

Be a high school student aged 16 or older with a minimum 2.5 GPA (teacher and parent permission required)

Applications can be downloaded here or call (442) 265-1060 for more information.