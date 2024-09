YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The first day of the fall season kicks off this Sunday September 22nd at 5:43 a.m.

The Autumnal Equinox is when the Earth's axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, resulting in a "nearly" equal amount of daylight and darkness at all latitudes. The word "equinox" comes from the Latin words "aequalis" and "nox," meaning "equal night."

For us, this means we have slightly cooler temperatures, later sunrises, and earlier sunsets.