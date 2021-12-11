Increased border activity continues into weekend

Yuma County Board Member captures some of the activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Large groups of undocumented immigrants continue to show up in the Yuma Sector.

Friday evening, another large group of undocumented immigrants were seen at the border within the Cocopah reservation.

At least 200 people lined up in a somewhat orderly fashion while waiting their turn to speak with Border Patrol agents.

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines tells us that more agents are on the way to the Yuma Sector to help with the influx of activity at and around the border.