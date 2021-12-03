Border Patrol agents arrest migrants in desert, two-year-old child among them

Large group of migrants found traversing desert

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton Border Patrol agents recently tracked and arrested a group of migrants who were traveling through the Sonoran Desert.

11 migrants from Mexico were apprehended about 35 miles south of Tacna, Arizona.

Among the group was a two-year-old child and a 16-year-old unaccompanied man.

Each individual in the group was taken into custody and processed.

Traveling through the desert is dangerous, more so in Sonora as reaching Interstate 8 takes at least five days if using the route migrants take.

This route in the Sonoran Desert also goes through a military bombing range.