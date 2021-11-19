COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available to everyone 18 and older

ADHS announces the availability following FDA-CDC recent approval

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA. KECY) - Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters has been expanded to everyone 18 years and older. The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) made the announcement Friday.

“Vaccines have proven remarkably effective at preventing severe illness and death from COVID-19,” said ADHS Interim Director Don Herrington. “Now everyone 18 and older can get a safe and free booster dose to make sure they continue to have the best possible protection.”

Herrington's announcement comes following the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recent approval for the younger age group. It's also just in time for the holiday season.

“COVID-19 vaccines save lives,” Herrington added. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, I encourage you to talk with your doctor and get vaccinated to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”

COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses are available all across Arizona. Click here to find a provider near you.

If you have questions or need assistance by phone, the bilingual ADHS COVID-19 Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at (844) 542-8201.