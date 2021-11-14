Good Samaritan saves pets and California home from fire, never to be seen again

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A local family credits a passing jogger, who wishes to remain anonymous, for saving their pets and home from a fire.

According to homeowner Courtney Polito, they were out of town when a man noticed something was wrong. His efforts were captured on the family's Ring doorbell camera.

"I saw him running back and forth so, I answered it and he said, 'Hello, do you see there's smoke coming out of the top of your house,"' Polito revealed.

Once she verified the smoke alarms going off, Polito gave the Good Samaritan a code to get inside. He then rescued the family's two dachshunds, a rabbit and cat.

Polito says if the mystery jogger hadn't been there, her family would have lost everything.

"The fire department said, 10 more minutes and the house would have been gone," she shares.

What amazed them most, is that the stranger didn't hesitate at all to go inside the burning house.

Her husband Tony added, "It takes a special kind of person go into a burning house to save animals."

Firefighters claim the fire was contained to the garage because of the jogger's actions. However, heavy smoke filled the house, damaging cabinets and destroying Christmas presents.

"This is the first for our agency where someone uses a ring doorbell system to alert the 911 and the homeowners," confirmed Scotts Valley Battalion Chief Andrew Lofranco.

But before the Politos could thank the Good Samaritan, he took off. And when sharing the footage with the press, the family asked to blur out his face, believing him to be a humble hero.

"I want to give him a hug. I'll bring him to lunch. I'll bring him dinner. I don't know...I just want to thank him so much and let him know how thankful we are," expressed Polito. "My kids, my husband we would be devastated if we lost our pets let alone our home."