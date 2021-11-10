Happy 246th Birthday U.S. Marines!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - "The few, the proud, the Marines." We all know the slogan.

November 10, the day before Veteran's Day, also marks another special day for service members.

It honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started way back in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.

The Marine Corps is now celebrating its 246th birthday.

The Yuma community is surrounded by marines being neighbors with the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

Marines proudly say once a marine, always a marine, so if you know one, you can mark the day by thanking them for their service.