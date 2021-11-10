Gov. Newsom facing criticism for absence from meetings with world leaders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is back on the move in political circles after facing criticism when he chose to take his children trick-or-treating on Halloween instead of discussing climate change with world leaders in Scotland.

The Democratic governor’s comments, delivered at an economic summit in Monterey, came after increasing media coverage and criticism from republicans about his whereabouts and what he was doing.

Tuesday, Newsom responded saying his absence was nothing more than a chance to recharge with his family after a frenetic three years in office that included an unprecedented pandemic, record-breaking destruction from wildfires,and fighting for his political life in only the second gubernatorial recall election in state history.

His last public event had been October 27 when he got a coronavirus booster shot and now he will visit a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic in Los Angeles County Wednesday to highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates heading into the winter season.