Imperial Valley preparing for Veterans Day

Vietnam wall coming to El Centro - News 11's Wiley Jawhary with the latest

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley along with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305, is getting ready for a week's worth of honoring Veterans Day.

Jason Jackson is a city-appointed liaison to the Vietnam Wall. He says a wall like this can't be seen anywhere else unless you have an opportunity to go to Washington D.C.

"This is an exact half replica of the Vietnam Wall that is located in Washington D.C. And you know, I have had the honor of seeing it in D.C. and it's impressive," he shared.

Jackson says he hopes that the youth across the Valley look at this wall.

"It has so much meaning beyond just being a memorial. The opportunity to have our residents here at Imperial Valley specifically in El Centro come out and have this here for five days is really, truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said.

The last time something special like this happened in the Valley was in 1994. This will mark the second time the Vietnam Wall will come to the Valley.

"It's a very emotional event for those who fought in Vietnam," Jackson added.

Thomas Henderson is a local Veteran who fought in the Vietnam War. He was in the army for more than eight years. He says that next week will be a chance for locals to respect those who have fallen.

"My Platoon Sergeant was killed in Cambodia, and that has always stuck with me. So, a couple of years ago, I told the post we need to get the wall back," Henderson shared.

He says the wall coming to the Valley is special, but we need to remember those who have fallen.

"These names are guys that died in Vietnam serving their country and their country's request. Some of them did not want to go, but they went; we owe them an obligation of remembering their loss," he said.

The official opening ceremony of the Vietnam Wall will be Wednesday, November 10, at 6 p.m. at Bucklin Park in El Centro.