Yuma Sector catches drone smuggling heroin into U.S.

The drone was also equipped with a GPS tracker

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents made an interesting bust where drugs flew into the U.S. by drone.

Yuma Sector’s Counter Drone Team seized a unmanned aircraft carrying about six pounds of heroin.

In addition to the drugs, agents also noticed the drone had a GPS tracker.

These packages of hard narcotics are often equipped with trackers to allow smugglers waiting on the northern side of the border to easily find the packages after they are dropped.

For Yuma Sector, this is the third drone drug smuggling encounter of the year.

Previous busts have found pounds of meth.