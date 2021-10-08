Class-action lawsuit field against the operators of oil spill in California

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the operator of oil platforms whose pipeline leaked oil into the Pacific Ocean.

New video from the United States Coast Guard shows the section of pipe that appears to be damaged.

Tens of thousands of gallons of oil spilled into the ocean after a pipeline was reported ruptured back on October 3rd.

The oil has been showing up on the shores of California including Huntington Beach and has made its way further down the coast closing in on San Diego.

Authorities believe that an anchor from a ship snagged the pipeline and dragged it - bending it like a bow - creating the 13 inch split.

The Bonzai Surf School in Huntington has filed a class action lawsuit against Amplify Energy - the parent company of the operators of the oil platform.

The surf school claims they have suffered "business and/or commercial losses by virtue of their proximity to the spill."

The suit further charges that their business will suffer "a stigma" because they are located so close to where the spill occurred.