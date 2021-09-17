Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Police released body cam footage Thursday showing a 22-year-old woman just a month before her disappearance during a cross-country road trip.

Her family is left begging for answers after her fiancé returned home on September 1st without her. And now, newly released police body-camera video raises even more questions.

22-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, from Blue Point, New York set off earlier this summer with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in a converted white 2012 Ford transit van with Florida plates

However, when local police found Petito's van and her fiancé at the home they shared with his family in Florida, she was nowhere to be found.

https://youtu.be/Goy0_kyOMz8

On August 12, Moab City officers were called to a possible disorderly conduct situation. According to the police report, they found the couple “engaged in some sort of altercation.”

Utah police confirm the two separated for the night. One officer said the incident was the result of a “mental health crisis.” No charges were filed.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison commented, “Yes, they had a disturbance. Yes, it was captured on body camera, their interactions with law enforcement. But beyond that, I don't know what it has to do with the disappearance.”

Florida officers say they've talked to an attorney for Petito's fiancé; but since he won't talk, many questions remain.