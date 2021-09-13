Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban

Top Stories

Attorney says the court is out of place

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - An Arizona judge hears arguments in an ongoing cases which seeks to overturn new laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 restrictions, such as mask mandates.

Parent's and children's advocacy groups, along with a coalition of educators, argue the legal provisions were unconstitutionally tucked into unrelated budget bills.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich's defending attorney claims it is not the court's place to determine how the Legislature writes measures and chooses content. Instead, Brnovich says that's the lawmakers' place to question the legality of everything.

These laws would prevent communities from establishing so-called vaccine passports, bar universities from requiring vaccinations for students and prohibit public school districts from imposing mask requirements.

A judge hears arguments Monday.