YRMC experiencing same staffing shortage most U.S. hospitals are seeing

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) hospitalizations top nearly 50 people Tuesday, the need for more nurses and non-nursing staff is important to continue providing care to all patients.

YRMC says the need for more employees continues to be ongoing. It's an issue hospitals are going through nationwide.

Tonight on News 11 & KYMA.com - Find out how YRMC is working to fill many positions and how they are keeping current staff on board.