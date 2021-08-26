Local firefighters return from battling blaze in Northern California

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strike team comprised of firefighters from both Yuma and Imperial County came home Thursday afternoon after spending two weeks battling a huge wildfire in Northern California.

The Monument Fire has blacked more than 157,000 acres of land in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. It's currently 20% contained.

On August 9, four firefighters and an engine from the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) met up with strike team members from the Valley and began their 800-mile journey. Members of the Yuma contingent included Fire Captain Dennis Gasrow, Fire Engineer John Anderson, Firefighter Eric Mendivil, and Firefighter Jared White.

The team mainly focused on home and structure protection during their deployment. They'll resume their regular duties now that they're home.