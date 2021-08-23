Two hurt in County 16th St. crash

Top Stories

Victim flown to Phoenix area hopsital

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision Sunday at about 1 a.m. in the area of Avenue A and County 16th St.

Deputies report the crash involved a tan 2018 Chevrolet Cruze sedan and blue 2010 Ford F150 truck while both were traveling northbound on Avenue A.

Public Information Officer Sargent Edgar Guerra says that the truck attempted to pass the sedan as they approached County 16th Street.

For reasons unknown to police, the truck then hit the sedan after the Chevrolet-Cruze driver entered the southbound lane. This collision caused both cars to run off the road before coming to a stop on the west side of Avenue A.

Paramedics took the sedan driver to Yuma Regional Medical Center for life-threatening injuries, reports Sgt. Guerra. Emergency technicians soon flew him out to a Phoenix-area hospital for additional treatment.

Police say the truck driver was not injured. The passenger in the car with him did have minor injuries, however, she refused medical treatment.

Sgt. Guerra confirms that alcohol does appear to be a factor in this collision.

This case remains under investigation at this time. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing coverage.