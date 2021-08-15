Gila Bend residents dealing with aftermath of recent floods

Top Stories

Cleanup is underway for local residents, but many have been left with little to nothing left in their homes - Luis Lopez reports

GILA BEND, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Following severe flooding on Friday, neighborhoods in Gila Bend have began the rebuilding process.

Cleanup is now officially underway for local residents, many of whom lost nearly everything following the floods.

On Sunday, the sight at a local neighborhood off of West Pima Street involved construction vehicles cleaning debris and volunteers coming out to help displaced families.

Families like that of Star Moreno’s say that almost all of their belongings are gone.

"We went to the house this morning actually to try to see if there was anything we could salvage, all of our stuff is gone, besides a few pictures and our TV’s that were mounted on the walls. So, those are really the only things," Moreno said.

Moreno's family lives in the neighborhood over by West Pima Street, one of the hardest hit in the city.

Paved roads got covered in mud, cars were left in ruin and even a local playground wasn’t spared, as it was thoroughly covered in water and left unusable.

Homeowners and volunteers spent Sunday trying to clean up what was left of their homes and belongings; an effort that will clearly take some time.

Both a flash flood warning and state of emergency are currently still in effect.

As of now, there have been two total reported deaths from the flood.