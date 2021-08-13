COVID-19 outbreak in local schools send children back to remote learning

Top Stories

Parents frustrated about the safety and health of their kids - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local schools back in session for only a couple of weeks, and COVID-19 outbreaks are already disrupting classes. While some schools are sending certain classrooms home, some are closing down campus for 10 days such as Yuma District One's C.W. McGraw Elementary School.

One local mother has questions.

"All the kids are required to have certain shots before they go to school, to have that, but if there’s no shot for the kids yet, why is it optional for them to wear a mask or not? And why didn’t us parents get the option to do remote until there’s a vaccine out there for us to choose from?" says local parent Rosaura Tinajero.

Tinajero is not the only one concerned about schools becoming COVID superspreaders. The question about mask mandates is endless. Still, school officials are not able to require masks on campus.

