Bus drivers wanted as shortage causes minor delays and double duty for staff

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the new school year gets underway there’s a bus driver shortage leading to minor delays and additional work for employees. Fewer drivers also mean more students on buses.

Yuma Schools Transportation is in charge of pick-up and drop-off for all YUHSD and Yuma District One schools. The transportation division is short about 20 drivers causing a strain on staff.

Adam Reyes is a Yuma Schools transportation router. “it will definitely help out if we have staff. That will make things a little bit easier.”

It’s something the division sees every year but this year it’s different.

The licensed office staff is now having to go on routes themselves and many drivers are having to pull double shifts. But, that didn’t seem to be a concern for some bus drivers I spoke to. They simply just love the job.

Renee Romero, a bus driver and trainer says “It’s great to come to work and it's stressful at times but I’m able to walk home happy with what I do.”

Charlie Carrasco attributed his wife for starting the new gig.

“I never wanted to be a bus driver. I retired from the military, over 34 years. My wife used to drive a bus in San Diego, but she told me go ahead and go, you're gonna get. It's gonna be good. And it gave me an opportunity and that was the important thing.”

But, for a few, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help with keeping them on board.

Ron Schepers heads up the team at Yuma Schools Transportation.

“People were off of work and they found other work before they came back and some just decided, I think not to come back just because of the pandemic and how bus driving and that's not all over yet. And so we are having, you know, students in buses that we're with and some people just aren't comfortable doing that at this point anymore.”

It's not just that. Other agencies like the Department of Public Safety, and the licensing department were not open for some time causing a delay in training and certifying both current and new employees.

However, Yuma Public Transportation is now standing by for the next generation of bus drivers.

“We got a bunch of great students that we have and it's really enjoyable for most people,” said Schepers.

If you are looking to be a bus driver, Yuma Schools Transportation welcomes anyone interested to come to check out what the job is all about.