Arizona sheriff gets citation after day-drinking on boat

Apologizes to public

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - National Park Service (NPS) officers recently caught a Sheriff from Yavapai County breaking the own law he's sworn to protect and serve.

Sheriff David Rhodes is apologizing to Arizonans after NPS issued him a misdemeanor. NPS told The Daily Courier officers allege the sheriff was operating a boat while under the influence.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed with the U.S. News & World Report that "Rhodes had tried unsuccessfully to help a friend park a boat at the marina, clipping another boat."

The clipping reportedly happened at the Wahweap Marina. NPS officers approached the sheriff at the end of a day of boating that included drinking.

Rhodes said in a statement, "I deeply regret my actions and have learned from this mistake. I am sure you are disappointed and that’s fair, however I am more disappointed in myself."

He is a first-term sheriff who has served the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years.

