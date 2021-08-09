Skip to Content
Sen. Mark Kelly says new infrastructure bill will benefit Yuma County

News 11's Cody Lee sits down with the Senator from Arizona to discuss the impact

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Senate is moving toward approving a trillon dollars for infrastructure. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is one of 68 senators - Democrats and Republicans - vote to move forward. The Senate's back in session today. We should see final approval tomorrow or Wednesday.

Sen. Kelly tells us parts of Yuma County will receive upgrades to water distribution. The town of Tacna has dealt with water issues for years now.

The senator also says three billion dollars will go to three Arizona's CBP port of entries including the one in San Luis.

Today on News 11 and KYMA.com - Hear Sen. Kelly explain why the proposed upgrades are needed and how it will benefit you, the taxpayer.

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

