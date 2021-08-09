Phoenix teenage girl fatally shot; relative facing charges

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Phoenix Police Department confirms a teenager from west Phoenix was been shot by a relative Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to the call found the 15-year-old girl wounded. Emergency Medical Technicians transported her to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A male relative, 21, was messing around with his gun, removed the firearm's magazine, pointed it at the teenager and fired.

Police have not reported whether he knew the gun still had one bullet loaded. Regardless, the 21-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge.

This serves as a remind to the public that guns with magazines removed will most likely still have a bullet loaded.

Though the victim and culprit are related, officers are currently unsure exactly how.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.