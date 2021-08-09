Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials

School officials afraid it could lead to an outbreak

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - University fall semesters are set to begin, if not already begun this month. More than 600 academic institutions are now requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Associated Press candidly asked students about forged documents. Though none admitted purchasing fake cards themselves, dozens knew about their presence on campuses.

Counterfeit Center, Jimmy Black Market, Buy Express Documents and other websites on the "dark web" provide plenty of options. They list COVID-19 vaccine cards, certificates and passports for sale.

School officials are concerned this activity, worrying unvaccinated students with forged credentials could potentially lead to an outbreak at their respective universities.