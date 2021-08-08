Small shrubs could change agriculture in Arizona

Top Stories

One man's trash is another's treasure

ELOY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - According to Cartalk.com, Bridgestone is the world’s largest tire maker. The company has been researching shrub guayule (pronounced why-oo-lee) for several years now on a 300-acre farm in Eloy.

In 2015, the Bridgestone Group produced the first tire made from guayule-derived natural rubber. This was an impressive step toward “expansion and diversification of renewable resources.”

Native to the desert southwest and northern Mexico, Guayule is a perennial woody shrub with increasing potential as a rich source of rubber, ethanol, non-toxic adhesives and other materials.

Bridgestone is about to enter the second phase of its research pilot project. It has also doubled the amount of land space dedicated to growing the shrub.