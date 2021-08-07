Arizona state senator accused of sexual conduct with minor

Top Stories

Navarrete allegedly abused a boy multiple times

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Senator Tony Navarrete was recently charged with sexually abusing a boy and attempting to abuse another. Governor Doug Ducey and Arizonan Democratic lawmakers are now calling for the senator's resignation.

Prosecutors allege Sen. Navarrete abused a boy over a period of several years while they lived together.

Detectives documented that the boy claims the abuse began when he was around 12 or 13. Now 16, the boy says the abuse continued through his 15th birthday.

According to the teen's younger brother, police say "he pushed away Navarrete's hand when the lawmaker touched his inner thigh."

Navarrete has not yet entered a plea. Media outlets were not able to reach him for comment either.

This is a continuing investigation. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.