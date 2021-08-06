Border Patrol struggling to keep up with high number of migrants crossing border

Top Stories

Sanchez Canal attack is a result of BP agents being stretched too thin - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector border apprehensions skyrocket to 620 daily average, up 100 from last week. Patrol agents are working around the clock to maintain the rising number of people crossing the border each day.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Supervisor Vincent Dulesky says the contractors being attacked while working on the border wall at the Sanchez Canal were surprised and caught off guard, but were able to get out of harm's way in time. The attackers eventually fled back into Mexico.

Attacks by migrants are usually against border agents, not contract workers.

More agents are needed at the border to get a hold of the influx of people they process daily.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif shows us exactly where the attack happened.