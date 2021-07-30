Skip to Content
Some city facilities in Arizona to again have mask mandates

Most of state meets threshold for "substantial community spread"

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona grows, worried officials in several cities are reinstituting mask requirements in response to new federal guidelines.

Tempe and Flagstaff will enact mask mandates in city buildings regardless of people’s vaccination status beginning Friday while Phoenix’s will take effect next week. The Tucson mayor directed the city manager on Wednesday to require a similar measure.

The Center for Disease Control has recommended that people in areas of substantial virus spread wear masks in indoor spaces whether or not they are vaccinated.  

Most of Arizona, including the Phoenix and Tucson areas, meets the threshold for substantial community spread.

The Associated Press

